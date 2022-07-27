Bartlett Congregational Church enjoyed a very meaningful message delivered by Dr. Anthony DeLuca last Sunday that focused on faith, hope and love. The congregants expressed their appreciation for Tony’s return by applauding as he was introduced. This Sunday, the Rev. Kali Fyre will return to preside over the service and share an inspirational message.
Special music is planned for this Sunday as well. Tom and Roxana Velardi, Bartlett homeowners since 2017, also from Long Island N.Y., will perform during the service. Tom and Roxana have been coming to the church since 2019. Tom plays the guitar and Roxana sings. The spiritual music they share is upbeat and uplifting. Tom and Roxana were part of the praise and worship team on Long Island, which plays contemporary Christian music. One of the songs this week will be: “Who You Say I Am” by Hillsong Worship. All are welcome to join in the service at 10 a.m. followed by a social hour.
Bartlett Recreation is encouraging parents and players to show your interest now in fall sports. They will be offering soccer for grades one to six, field hockey for grades three to six and Mountain Bike Club for grades three to six. They could potentially take grades seven and eight depending on the numbers for their recreation kids. If you have a program you would like to offer, let them know. Registration is simple. You can download a registration packet at bartlettrec.org. If you can't print one let Annette Libby know and she will send you a form via mail or in person. Or just email them and they can send a form home with the children when school starts.
Mountain Bike Club will be on Tuesday and Thursdays, the others depend on the coaches and the numbers, so it is important to register. Then they will figure out the rest. The most important thing is the number of people interested.
Bartlett Recreation had an awesome concert series this year. They are very thankful for the support. They look forward to seeing you in 2023.
Also, don't forget their farmers market at the Morrell Family Community Complex. Come and see what they have to offer, what is coming in the near future, explore the open gardens, pick up some fresh veggies, baked goods, Stoney Syrup, artisan and sourdough breads, jams, jellies, farm fresh eggs and more. Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are always looking for new vendors.
The Recreation Department is also exploring doing the return of its craft fair in the fall. Who would be interested? Please let Annette Libby know, if you are interested.
Thanks to all the support. They appreciate all the help financially and mentally. It truly takes a village.
My college roommates came up last week and we had a blast. We went to Nostalgia Night at Story Land and had a great time acting like kids and riding the rides. If you get a chance to go I would certainly recommend it. I hope everyone has a great week, stay cool.
