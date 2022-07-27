Bartlett Congregational Church enjoyed a very meaningful message delivered by Dr. Anthony DeLuca last Sunday that focused on faith, hope and love. The congregants expressed their appreciation for Tony’s return by applauding as he was introduced. This Sunday, the Rev. Kali Fyre will return to preside over the service and share an inspirational message.

Special music is planned for this Sunday as well. Tom and Roxana Velardi, Bartlett homeowners since 2017, also from Long Island N.Y., will perform during the service. Tom and Roxana have been coming to the church since 2019. Tom plays the guitar and Roxana sings. The spiritual music they share is upbeat and uplifting. Tom and Roxana were part of the praise and worship team on Long Island, which plays contemporary Christian music. One of the songs this week will be: “Who You Say I Am” by Hillsong Worship. All are welcome to join in the service at 10 a.m. followed by a social hour.

