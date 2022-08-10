Last week, a wonderful family in town lost their business to a fire. This was heartbreaking to see happen. The Bartlett Recreation Department immediately stepped up to raise funds to help the Greenwood family get back on their feet. I just want to say that watching this little town of Bartlett step up and support a family during a tragic time is truly amazing. I am proud to call Bartlett my home.

The Bartlett Recreation Department would like to thank everyone who came out to support the Greenwoods at the spaghetti fundraiser last week. The support was overwhelming. The donations for the auction and the food was phenomenal.

