Last week, a wonderful family in town lost their business to a fire. This was heartbreaking to see happen. The Bartlett Recreation Department immediately stepped up to raise funds to help the Greenwood family get back on their feet. I just want to say that watching this little town of Bartlett step up and support a family during a tragic time is truly amazing. I am proud to call Bartlett my home.
The Bartlett Recreation Department would like to thank everyone who came out to support the Greenwoods at the spaghetti fundraiser last week. The support was overwhelming. The donations for the auction and the food was phenomenal.
The Red Parka Pub will be hosting a dine to donate to benefit the Greenwoods Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. Fifteen percent of all the food sales that evening will go directly to the family. Bartlett Recreation will be there with a table, and they will be selling raffle tickets for an Attitash chair lift. It was graciously donated by Attitash to raise funds for the Greenwoods. If you want a ticket, you can also just call Annette Libby, but only if you can’t make the fundraiser at the Parka.
Bartlett Recreation is also excited to announce that its fall craft fair is scheduled to return on Nov. 5. If you would like to get in on it, email bartlettrec@gmail.com. They will offer a concession and raffles, too.
School starting is around the corner. Parents need to register now for fall sports. They cannot plan if they don’t know who is interested. A registration form is available online at bartlettrec.org. The deadline to register is Sept. 7.
Although it might seem a bit early, Bartlett Rec will be doing it’s wreath, trees and kissing ball sales again this year. The rec department is looking for a helper who is interested in learning to make the bows.
It is a very exciting time for the Bartlett Congregational Church. Last Sunday, 48 people gathered to hear the Rev. Pojen Lee preach on the alternate perspective of the Good Samaritan parable.
Pojen is visiting from Washington, D.C. and will be preaching at the church every Sunday in August. This Sunday’s message will focus on “A New Look at the Shrewd Manager Parable.” Additionally, special music will be provided by Tom and Roxana Velardi. The service is at 10 a.m. on Sunday and a social hour with reflection on the message follows.
The Bartlett Congregational Church is also at an exciting time as they continue to grow and move forward. The pastoral search committee will be making a recommendation to the church and a vote will be taken during the service. Ballots are being mailed to members who are not able to attend this Sunday’s service.
I hope you can get out and enjoy some cooler weather this week. Have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.