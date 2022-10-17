Bartlett School District is working to develop a five-year strategic plan. The strategic planning committee will be hosting a kickoff event and would like to hear from all those invested in our school and our students.

There will be an opportunity to share your thoughts about the future direction of Josiah Bartlett school, talk with committee members, and learn about the strategic planning process.

