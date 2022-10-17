Bartlett School District is working to develop a five-year strategic plan. The strategic planning committee will be hosting a kickoff event and would like to hear from all those invested in our school and our students.
There will be an opportunity to share your thoughts about the future direction of Josiah Bartlett school, talk with committee members, and learn about the strategic planning process.
Be a part of developing a vision for the future of education in the Bartlett School District. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 5:30 p.m. in the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School cafeteria. Dinner and child care will be provided.
For planning purposes, use the form at forms.gle/BKFGDND5teqARoyRA to let the committee know if you are able to attend, and if you require child care for the evening. Call (603) 374-2331 or email jbesstrategicplan@gmail.com with any questions.
Dr. Anthony DeLuca will serve as a guest preacher at the Bartlett Congregational Church on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m. In his sermon, he will continue to address the sense of cultural pessimism that plagues our society and the uncertainties and crises we face on both a global and personal level.
I hear so many stories around town of people doing kindnesses for others and I have shared them in my column before. Let me share a few more stories I recently heard:
One person had a problem with the water heater so a call was made to one of our Bartlett people. The next day he arrived with a new water heater and the problem fixed. Then a few days later, the pump had a pressure issue and that same person arrived within hours and fixed it and not only that, he wouldn’t take any payment.
Here’s another tale: A driveway had a deep ditch which was getting close to vehicle bottoms. A neighbor saw it, got the tractor going and, poof, it was fixed. A roof needed a repair, a call was made and there they were up on the roof in short order. The chimney was in need of repair or it might have a chimney fire this winter. How to get it done? Ask a friend, who asked a friend, and that friend showed up to help.
It is hard when you don’t have the skills to make repairs yourself, so it is a true gift when people give their time and expertise to help others fix things. Busy, busy Bartlett people are working all the time, but still there to help others. Jeepers, Bartlett, you’re the best.
Fall is here and students are back in school, but there are still many people out on the roads enjoying the beautiful weather. Please, be watchful and drive slowly for the bicyclers, parents/grandparents taking little ones out in strollers, joggers and walkers. Thank you.
