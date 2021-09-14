There will be a dine to donate in support of Bartlett Recreations Department at Matty B’s on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 3 to 8 p.m. Bartlett Rec will receive $2 for every large pizza and $1 for every small pizza, plus 10 percent of any other food orders. The proceeds will help the rec department with ongoing fundraising efforts for the Multi-Purpose Field at the Morrell Family Community Complex. This project will be what we call phase 2a.
To date all the work that has been completed at the Morrell Family Community Complex is all fundraised or donated money. If you haven’t had a chance to walk the trails or visit, you should. All level packed gravel walkways, which are ADA compliant. This safe, ¾ of a mile walking/fitness/nature trail is free to the public.
Another fundraiser the rec department will be hosting is from Tastefully Simple. The rec department will benefit from 35 percent of the sales in the month of September. As the name states, it is simple. You order online and the project is sent directly to you. If you are buying it as a gift, you can save some time and money and have it shipped directly to the recipient.
The link to the fundraiser is tastefullysimple.com/p/11394234 There are some great time saving recipes as well as some great products and gift packs.
The Bartlett Congregational Church will continue to keep the doors open for Sunday services. On Sunday, Sept. 19, the Rev. Kali Fyre, a Unitarian Universalist minister from Andover, Mass., will be the guest preacher. All are welcome to attend the service at 10 a.m. In addition to the opportunity to hear Fyre, you can enjoy special music by the choir and a chance to socialize distantly. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and be respectful of social distancing.
Please expect delays during the week of Sept. 20 while some of the town roads get paved.
Delays are likely as the following roads are closed to one lane of traffic until the paving is complete: All of Abbott Brook Road, River Street from the intersection of Route 302 to the bridge, all of Forest Ledge Road, three different areas on Town Hall Road, Mount Surprise Road from the Hurricane Mountain intersection to the dirt road, and the section of Thorn Hill Road that was recently ground up. The exact sequence of the paving isn’t available at this time.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is Saturday, Sept. 25, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the Conway Transfer Station at 755 East Conway Road. Residents of Bartlett, Albany, Conway, Eaton, Jackson, Madison, Hale’s Location and Hart’s Location may deposit up to 10 gallons of household hazardous waste. The public must stay in their vehicles. More information, including a list of allowable waste can be found at townofbartlettnh.org. Scroll to the bottom of the home page and click on the link to the Bartlett/Jackson Transfer Station.
The next time you visit the Bartlett/Jackson Transfer Station be sure to congratulate Bob Blake for being promoted to the position of manager after the retirement of Don Miller. Don dedicated many years to the residents of Bartlett, first on the road crew, then at the transfer station. Many thanks to Don and thank you to Bob for stepping up and taking over the helm.
Remember to have your transfer station sticker visible when you access the transfer station and remember that recycling is mandatory. Don’t argue with the transfer station attendants Bob, Ben, PA, Buddy, Clayton, and Steve. They have the hard job of handling all of our trash and they work in all types of weather. The Bartlett/Jackson transfer station is open Friday through Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. and is closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays and Christmas day.
I hope everyone has a great week.
Amy Deshais can be contacted at adeshais@jbartlett.k12.nh.us.
