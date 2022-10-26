Bartlett Recreation’s craft fair will return on Nov. 5 at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a concession, with a wide variety of crafts. They will have their own Stoney’s Syrup available, their BARA ornaments, and honey. Stop by for fresh eggs, too.
The apple pie contest is returning as well. All the information for both is located at bartlettrec.org. There is still vendor space available.
Bartlett Rec’s children’s shopping extravaganza is fast approaching. The rec department is looking for gently used items that they could use for the sale. Items for men and teens are the most needed. The shopping begins on Dec. 13. Toys, knickknacks and cups are needed as well.
Basketball registration has begun for kindergarten to grade six. Register now so they can plan. Bartlett Rec would love to start practicing in November. Sports registration packets are available at bartlettrec.org.
Bartlett Rec’s Holiday Wreath and Kissing Ball sale is going on. Limited availability. Order before they are all gone.
You can order online at bartlettrec.org/wreath. Their wreaths are all double sides and fresh from Northern Maine.
Christmas trees will be arriving Nov 20. They will be for sale at the rec department. Call (603) 374-1952.
Pastor Sue Davidson will preach at the Bartlett Congregational Church on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m..
This coming Sunday’s message is entitled “Out on a Limb” with the scripture reading coming from Luke, chapter 19, verses 1-10. All are encouraged to join in the service as well as the social hour. In addition to the sermon, prayer, and scripture, congregants can enjoy singing the familiar hymns including; “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing” and “Take My Life and Let it Be,” led by organist Ellen Hayes.
Davidson is a United Methodist licensed local pastor for the past 21 years. She served as pastor at the Center Conway United Methodist Church for 20 years and retired from parish ministry in July of 2021. Davidsonis currently serving in extension ministry as Hospice Chaplain with Visiting Nursing Home Care and Hospice of Northern Carroll County and Western Maine. Prior to licensed ministry, Davidson was active in all levels of lay ministry locally, regionally and nationally. All are welcome to attend to hear Davidson’s message as well as reconnect with friends and make new friends.
Halloween is coming right up. I love this holiday. My parents were actually married on Halloween. I miss the days of going trick or treating. Walking around and seeing all the other kids in costumes and seeing the decorated houses was so much fun. I hope everyone has a safe and happy Halloween.
