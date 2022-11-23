Join the Bartlett Recreation Department at the Gazebo Park on Sunday, Dec. 4 for its Annual Christmas Tree Lighting. The festivities will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School gym with the JBES Chorus and a sing-along. They will then move to the park for the tree lighting at 4 pm. Lynn Jones and her Bernese Mountain Dog, Summit will once again join them along with Ms. Mount Washington Valley.

The recreation department is in need of a four, five, six basketball coach for the girls’ team, if you’re interested, give them a call at the recreation office at (603) 375-1952.

