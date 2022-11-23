Join the Bartlett Recreation Department at the Gazebo Park on Sunday, Dec. 4 for its Annual Christmas Tree Lighting. The festivities will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School gym with the JBES Chorus and a sing-along. They will then move to the park for the tree lighting at 4 pm. Lynn Jones and her Bernese Mountain Dog, Summit will once again join them along with Ms. Mount Washington Valley.
The recreation department is in need of a four, five, six basketball coach for the girls’ team, if you’re interested, give them a call at the recreation office at (603) 375-1952.
Join the Bartlett Congregational Church for the First Sunday of Advent.
The Bartlett Congregational Church welcomes Pastor Kali Fyre back to preach on Sunday, Nov. 27. The Rev. Fyre is a part-time minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Andover, Mass. She received her master’s degree in divinity from Meadville Lombard in Chicago and recently competed an interfaith spiritual direction study at One Spirit Learning Alliance in New York City.
All are welcome to join the Bartlett Congregation for service and fellowship. As always, you may also enjoy hearing or singing favorite hymns led by talented organist, Ellen Hayes.
Bartlett Congregational Church is enjoying hearing the guest preachers during this time of transition. All are encouraged to come and hear Rev. Fyre who shares that her faith is enlightened by passion and reflected through ritual, creativity and movement.
It was a bright, sunny Tuesday when people headed out of their homes and to Town Hall. Time to vote. As they turned into town hall, they were met by their first smiling face who directed them to parking. Walking into the building, more happy faces were seen and friendly greetings were received. At the check-in desks, cheerful volunteers handed folks their ballots then right to the booth to cast your vote. On to the last desk to receive smiling goodbyes and into the machine went the ballot. We need to give a big shout-out to the people who spent their day or evening (or both) helping to make this such a smooth process and to those who did the early preparations. Voting was efficient and fun. Thank you.
I hope everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving. I am truly grateful that both my daughters will be home for the holiday. Have a great week.
