The May 26 selectmen’s meeting began at 5:33 p.m. with two selectmen (Joe Ferris and Kathy Golding) in attendance. Kelley Collins and Dorothy Solomon were there as well.
There was discussion regarding three letters of interest for the open selectman’s seat: one from Rob Nadler, another from Jennifer Spoffard and one from John Eastman. Non-public interviews will be held at the June 9. Should any more letters of interest arrive, there will be additional interviews.
The town clerk/tax collector will continue to open by appointment only. The building and selectmen’s office will open Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Masks will still be required to enter the building and at town meeting to be held on June 8. Check the town’s website for more details regarding town meeting.
Check the Albany Town website (albanynh.org) for up to the minute information.
Gibson Center: Spectrum is partnering with the center by supporting the “Equip, Train, and Connect" digital literacy program for older adults. The partnership includes a donation of 25 tablets for training to use Email, Zoom and Telehealth. Check it out.
Library: Spanish tutoring is offered on June 3, 10, 17 in the Ham Community Room from 9 to 11 a.m.
Mountain Top Music: Summer lessons start June 28 and run for 8 weeks. Sign up at: mountaintop music.org. Also, Topics in Jazz History Series returns starting June 22 meeting Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m.
We did need rain, but now we also need the sun. When it’s out, go out and enjoy it. Have a great time. Keep safe.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
