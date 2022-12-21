The selectmen’s Dec. 14 meeting had town selectmen Kathy Golding, Jennifer Spofford and Kelly Robitaille, Town Administrator Kelly Collins, Co-chair of the Broadband Committee Richard Hiland and State and CCBC member Matthew Plache in attendance. Dorothy Solomon also attended by telephone.
Among the items taken up was the closing of town hall on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.
The selectmen discussed the denial from New Hampshire Department of Transportation to decrease the speed limit on Route 16. Robitaille has asked N.H. DOT to consider other temporary measures until Project No. 25957 is complete.
DOT member William Lambert suggested seeking legislation to change the designation of that portion of Route 16. Robitaille took this idea to state Rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) who said he is willing to help. Hiland noted that there is an LSR about lowering speed limits during tourist season if there is danger on the road.
Solomon brought up needed signage on Moat View Drive to alert drivers of dangerous curves in the road. Chair Golding will ask Road Agent Coleman to put up speed limit signs on Moat View Drive.
We are coming to the end of 2022. This has been an unusual year, what with COVID, elections, weather difficulties, loss of electricity, etc. Here’s hoping that 2023 calms down.
With the recent snowstorm, many if not all Albany residents found themselves without electricity, heat and other necessities. Those who had generators were able to have heat and comfort of home. Check your equipment often to keep it working.
Happy holidays to all and a wish for a great 2023.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
