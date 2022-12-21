The selectmen’s Dec. 14 meeting had town selectmen Kathy Golding, Jennifer Spofford and Kelly Robitaille, Town Administrator Kelly Collins, Co-chair of the Broadband Committee Richard Hiland and State and CCBC member Matthew Plache in attendance. Dorothy Solomon also attended by telephone.

Among the items taken up was the closing of town hall on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

