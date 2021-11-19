At the last selectmen’s meeting Kathy Golding, Jennifer Spofford, Kelley Collins, Sheriff Domenic Richardi and Dorothy Solomon were in attendance.
Though there is still a vacancy on the supervisor of the checklist, Cindy Carboni and Dorothy Solomon may have found someone who is willing and able to take on the work.
The meetings in December have tentatively been set for Dec. 8 and 29.
Richardi spoke to the board about how the summer patrols had gone and the proposed budget for 2022. Regarding the budgeted rate, it will remain the same. The shifts will run from January through December. Sheriff deputies will continue random patrols. He reported that complaints regarding Passaconaway Road continue. When tickets are issued, pictures of the issue involved are taken.
Another problem is drug usage: meth and fentanyl. Golding proposed that the deputies once again have keys to Town Hall so that they can use the facilities and/or check on the building if an alarm should go off. Richardi will let the town administrator know how many keys and codes are needed. The board will issue each deputy his/her own code and key to the front door and conference room.
The town attorney has emailed that he anticipates the work to clear the Chapel deed will take about six months and cost less than $5,000. The board intends to proceed with the legal process. Once the town gets full title to the chapel, it will then deal with changes and repairs.
Deepest sympathy to Colt Fox, Mariah Smith and Mallory Fox on the recent death of Lisa Ottes Fox.
Albany resident Lisa Horne (Sandy Stowell’s daughter) made the front page of The Conway Daily Sun on Nov. 12. She was one of the veterans attending the Veteran’s Day event at Schouler Park. Lisa was hampered to some extent in that her “chair” was not operating properly.
As you may know, Lisa had a horrific accident which has left her with many physical restrictions. She is nonetheless always smiling and happy to be in New Hampshire with her mom.
A week or so ago, Lisa and Sandy took a New England Angel Flight to North Carolina so that Lisa could see her son whom she had not seen in several years. N.E. Angel is a private airlines out of Eastern Slopes in Fryeburg. They fly people with disabilities to their destinations at no charge.
Veterans Day always brings out the finest instincts in people. For example, while having breakfast at the Sweet Maple Cafe, Stan Solomon was surprised when his breakfast was paid for by a perfect stranger. The man thanked Stan for being in the service. Stan was wearing his veteran’s cap.
Next week, Carol Monroe will be visiting with her brother in Las Vegas. Weatherwise, it will certainly be different there. Have fun, Carol.
As we get ready for winter, keep in mind that every season has its own beauty. Soon the snows will drop and people will enjoy the beauty it gives. Keep smiling and keep healthy.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
