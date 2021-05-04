The April 14 selectmen’s meeting was held both in person and on the phone. Among the items the selectmen discussed was where the planning board could hold their public hearing on the site plan application for Profile Subaru on May 10. The engineer would like to attend the meeting in person with the owners of Profile. The town has voted that all meetings are to be videotaped and there is no way to do that in the large town hall room. After a great deal of discussion the selectmen voted to allow one member of the engineering firm and one owner representative to attend the meeting and present their plans.
Selectman Rick Hiland reported good news regarding Carroll County Broadband. There is hope that 5G for both phone and internet will be available by summer.
At the April 28, selectmen’s meeting, Chairman Joe Ferris, select-person Kathy Golding and Town Administrator Kelley Collins were attending in person with Selectman Rick Hiland and Chapel Chair Dorothy Solomon on the conference call.
Among the items discussed was the process for reopening town hall. Town Clerk/Tax Collector Cathy Ryan prefers to continue keeping to appointments only. The Selectmen are considering placing a sign at the front door noting the need for masks. A cleaning person would be needed for weekly cleaning of the bathrooms. Tim Sorgi requested that the Albany School Board be issued a key to the front door for their meetings. The TA will deal with this.
As recommended by the town treasurer, Kathleen Carrier has been appointed deputy treasurer.
The board discussed and voted to deny the Lakes Region Conservation Trust and NH Audubon Society’s request for Charitable Exemption.
The chapel committee now has three estimates for repair to the steeple. A decision will be made as soon as possible.
The meeting was adjourned to May 12 at 4 p.m.
Gibson Center: The center is looking for thrift shop volunteers and Meals on Wheels Drivers. If you can help, call (603) 356-3231. The thrift shop is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteer will be honored this year in a “Hall of Fame” featuring their photos.
The Living Shores Aquarium opens on May 8. Families can interact with tide pools, stunning exhibits, and immersive activities.
Don’t forget Mom: it’s Mother’s Day Sunday, May 9. Show her your love!
Spring is here … enjoy it and keep well.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
