At the April 27 selectmen’s meeting, all the usual people were on hand. Select-chair Kathy Golding, vice-chair Jennifer Spofford and selectman Kelly Robitaille, Administrator Kelley Collins as well as resident Dorothy Solomon and a Valley Vision videographer. (You can watch the proceedings on television by tuning into Valley Vision.)
Solomon advised the select board that state Rep. Anita Burroughs would like to address citizens of Albany regarding the town’s being redistricted by the state so that it is now included in Carroll District 2, consisting of Jackson, Bartlett, Hart’s Location, Hale’s Location, Chatham and Sandwich. The board decided to wait until elections were over and then perhaps hold a meeting.
The May 11 selectboard meeting had the regulars in attendance minus selectman Robitaille who was absent.
Among the items on the agenda was the reappointment of Sarah Young-Knox to the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council.
A question came up regarding the previous use of the chapel. If you have any knowledge regarding any previous use of the chapel for church services, contact Collins.
The meeting was adjourned at 6:22 p.m. with the next meeting scheduled for May 25 at 5:30 p.m.
Gibson Center: To kick off the Memorial Day Weekend there will be a cook out lunch on May 27. On Saturday May 28 and Sunday, May 29 the Memorial Day Craft Fair will be held on the Center’s lawn. On Tuesday, May 31, there will be yard games: croquet, Yard Darts, Corn Hole played after lunch. Next month, June 14 and June 23 take the bus to see the Fields of Lupine and enjoy lunch at Polly’s Pancakes. Add to your calendar trips to enjoy Old Orchard Beach Concerts: June 28 music by Joel and Elton John, on July 12 Simon and Garfunkel Tribute and on Aug. 16, the Frankie Vallee Tribute.
Mountain Top Music: Save these dates: June 18 Soggy Po’Boys (NOLA blues and jazz), June 25 Brazilian Crossroads (violin and piano, home concert in Silver Lake.
The office gets many calls from people wanting to sell or even give away upright and/or baby grand pianos. If you are interested in one, get in touch with them. For a modest fee, piano instructor Justin Ramos will evaluate the instrument. Contact Mountain Top at (603) 447-4737.
Seniors, be careful about phone scammers. Attorney General John Formella has issued an alert of scammers impersonating N.H. Division of Emergency Services and Communications in order to obtain sensitive personal information from you. The caller ID may show “NHEGCY” and ask residents to verify their Medicare and Social Security numbers, telling them the information is needed to issue a new Medicare card. Don’t respond.
Congratulations to grandparents Todd and Elaine Frechette on the birth of Vincent Matthew Monza born May 9. Congratulations to grandpa Noel Keirsey on the birth of Quinton Anthony Taylor born May 12, 2022.
Finally, grass is growing, winter clothes are stored and the sun shines often.
Do keep well, and have a great life.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
