Among the items discussed at the Sept. 8 selectmen’s meeting was the idea of moving to a semi-annual property tax billing beginning in 2022. Chairman Kathy Golding feels that this will help with cash flow and may keep the town from the need to borrow in anticipation of taxes. This is not a new idea though. Several years ago when this was proposed, a survey response from the public showed that about 52 percent of the taxpayers did not like the idea. The selectmen are considering all of this.
Matthew Parker has resigned his position as deputy town clerk/tax collector and Denise Hiland has resigned as supervisor of the checklist.
The town has received and accepted its first check from the American Rescue Plan Act in the amount of $39,310.96.
The select board has requested that the town administrator review what must be done to get a clear title and deed to the chapel. They await her findings.
After the board reviewed an email from the N.H. Department of Natural Resources,Trail Bureau they decided that no action would be taken without all parties being represented at a public hearing.
Selectman Rob Nadler reported that the Conservation Commission may look into leasing a building from Fish and Game to farmers. On Oct. 23, there will be a Trail Day. They are also working on a boundary maintenance plan for the Town Forest.
This meeting was closed and the next meeting was scheduled for Sept. 22.
The Sept. 22 selectmen’s meeting had the full board seated along with the town administrator. Dorothy Solomon was in attendance as well.
Among the items the board discussed was the deed for the chapel. The attorney has been asked to see what can be done to clear up the deed problem.
The select board continued its discussion regarding changing the timing for taxation to twice yearly. Considering it was likely to save some money, the board voted to begin sending out billing twice a year starting in July 2022.
Selectman Golding reported from the planning board: Huttopia is making renovations in its buildings. They are taking down some tents and replacing them with cabins.
With no closed meeting items to deal with nor comments from the audience, the meeting was closed at 6:30 p.m. The next select board meeting will be Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
Gibson Center: The center is open for lunch. Join your friends.
Conway Library: State climatologist Mary Stampone will hold an online presentation “New Hampshire New Normal” on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. Register for Zoom at: bit.ly/3kSSMx7.
Upcoming events: The Fryeburg Fair, Oct. 3 through Oct. 11; Sandwich Fair, Oct. 9 through Oct. 11; Busker Festival Oct. 9 through 10.
It’s fall and the leaves are already turning. Once the roadwork is finally completed in Conway, perhaps we can get to appreciate our surroundings.
Have a great week and more.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
