CHOCORUA — “Vernal” means “in, of, or appropriate to spring.” “Pool” means “a small area of still water, typically one formed naturally.” But put them together and you have a magical temporary wetland without which many species would not be able to breed.
The Chocorua Lake Conservancy and the Cook Memorial Library will be presenting “Wonders of Vernal Pools,” a Zoom exploration of vernal pools and the critters that call them home by Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus, on Wednesday, March 17, at 7 p.m., live via Zoom
Vernal pools are small seasonal and temporary wetlands that ‘’spring” to life soon after snowmelt. As the winter snows melt, the amphibians that were hidden under ice and snow begin to emerge, some even before the snow is entirely gone.
After a long winter under snow in the forest, spotted salamanders and wood frogs make their way to vernal pools to mate and lay eggs. They don’t stay long before they head back to the forest for the rest of the year and leave their eggs to hatch on their own.
Fairy shrimp rely on vernal pools, too, and many other amphibians and invertebrates also take advantage of these small wetlands with their abundance of life.
Springtime or vernal pools are typically small and isolated, often going unnoticed or seen as simple “puddles.” Participants will explore vernal pool ecology and biodiversity through photos and sounds, learning what makes a forest puddle a vernal pool and who depends on these unique wetlands for producing the next generation. And who uses these special habitats as a motel, diner, or temporary home!
This event is free. Please register in advance at bit.ly/3spKhff. You can also find the registration link at chocorualake.org and on the Chocorua Lake Conservancy Facebook events page.
