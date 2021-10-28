WOLFEBORO — Pianist Fred Moyer will be the artist for the Wolfeboro Friends of Music’s 86th season’s second concert on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Moyer returns by popular demand and launches a festive evening with the “Grande Valse Brillante in E-flat major Op. 18,” by Frederick Chopin and Felix Mendelssohn’s “Fantasy in F-sharp Minor, Op. 28.”
The concert is free of charge and may be accessed electronically when you send an email to info@wfriendsofmusic.org and request the unlisted YouTube link be sent to your preferred email address. The link will be released to you shortly prior (late afternoon) to concert time and sent to your provided email address.
For the centerpiece of the evening Moyer has chosen Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No.1 in B-flat Minor that contains the melody which later became the popular song “Tonight We Love.”
Full orchestral accompaniment is provided by USolo software, invented by Moyer as but one of the in-studio enhancements he applies to his redefined piano recitals which have thrilled audiences around the world especially during the past two years.
Moyer performs on his Steinway concert grand, providing four camera views, high-quality lighting and sound as well as the MoyerCam which displays the keys and hands on the underside of the piano lid.
After the Tchaikovsky concerto first movement, Moyer provides an intimate interlude of two piano pieces by Alec Wilder (1907-80) remembered as a popular composer who wrote for Frank Sinatra, Peggy Lee and others.
Moyer describes Wilder’s compositional style as “jewel-like piano writing, tinged with jazz harmonies” — fortunately discovered from a large stash of hand-written solo piano manuscripts that had been sequestered until Moyer’s revelation.
Moyer will then be joined by his longtime jazz associates Peter Tillotson, bass, and Bob Savine, drums, in a note-for-note transcription of Oscar Peterson’s “Girl Talk.”
As a finale, an unexpected treat is a Fred Moyer solo at the Steinway where he gives us his composed arrangement of “Let Us Dance,” which just might bring us, his virtual audience, to our feet with a few quicksteps to wind up the festive evening’s experience.
Wolfeboro Friends of Music would be immensely appreciative if any music lover/supporter would consider a donation to help pay for the free virtual concerts this season. Donations may be made at wfriendsofmusic.org or sent to Wolfeboro Friends of Music, P.O. Box 2056, Wolfeboro, NH 03894.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.