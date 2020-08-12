CHATHAM — The Chatham Historical Society will keep up its tradition of an ice cream social and stories of Chatham with a twist this summer.
President of the society, Jeanne Eastman, said: “In order to keep everyone safe — physically distant, but socially close — we will have a virtual ice cream social on Aug. 21.”
The ice cream will be made and donated by Bob Benes.
Pints of vanilla, red raspberry, blueberry and maple walnut must be pre-ordered for curbside pickup at the CHS schoolhouse at 1061 Main Road, Chatham, between 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The maple syrup has been donated by Dale McClure and the berries donated by the Maloney-Hill family.
The ice cream will sell for $4 per pint, with a limit of two pints per family, and can be ordered by calling (603) 694-3388.
Orders must be in by Aug. 19. Payment is due at pickup.
The society will encourage everyone to snap a photo of themselves with their family or housemates that evening and post it on the Chatham Historical Society Facebook page, and include their connection to Chatham and a memory of Chatham.
Those not on Facebook can email their photo and memory to the Society at chathamnhhistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call (603) 694-3388 to share their memories.
“This will require community participation, and it has the potential to be a lovely time of sharing and learning about some of Chatham’s past,” Eastman said. “People can participate whether they live locally or far away, eat ice cream or not. We are expecting an exciting and enjoyable evening.”
The historical society also will encourage everyone to visit its website, where short stories by longtime Chatham residents, or about longtime Chatham residents, will be posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.