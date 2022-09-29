Winners of the seventh annual Damsel Scramble fundraiser for Valley Promotions at the Linderhof Country Club in Glen were Team Tap Taparoo. From left: Morgan Butters, Stephanie Pavao Madden, Mel Gregory, Allie Wagner and captain Leslie Leonard. (COURTESY PHOTO)
GLEN — Mount Washington Valley Promotions presented its seventh annual Damsel Scramble, a women-only golf tournament sponsored by Peak Homes & Land of Keller Williams Lakes and Mountains Realty, on Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Linderhof Country Club in Glen.
The event began with mimosas and bidding on the caddies, Arthur Karabelas, Joshua Posillo, Phil “Tiger” DeSisto, Pat Schollard, Chet Barnes, Brendan King, Pat Fagan, Joe Marini, Marc “Wig” Weglowski and Mark Iantosca.
Team Tap Taparoo claimed the day's win. Team members were Leslie Leonard, Morgan Butters, Allie Wagner, Mel Gregory and Stephanie Pavao Madden. They were followed by Her Majesty’s Mulligans, Putting Pirates, Putting Pirates, Boogie Birdies, Stampede Queens, Par-Tee Animals, The Potty Mouths, Go-Go Golfers, LPGA, Sassy Lassies and Nun Yo’ Business.
Maureen Garrette won the putting contest and the closest to the pin went to Kacey Crist. There were fantastic costumes with Her Majesty’s Mulligans were deemed the best.
Now in its 15th year, Mount Washington Valley Promotions is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to promote non-profit events and fund-raising endeavors in the Mount Washington Valley area; to cross promote among local non-profits; to increase local support for non-profits; to ease the marketing workload of volunteer board members; to increase public awareness of the local non-profit agencies; to facilitate collaborative non-profit and fund-raising events.
The Damsel Scramble is one of only two annual events held specifically for Valley Promotions operating expenses.
