Seveth annual Damsel Scramble

Winners of the seventh annual Damsel Scramble fundraiser for Valley Promotions at the Linderhof Country Club in Glen were Team Tap Taparoo. From left: Morgan Butters, Stephanie Pavao Madden, Mel Gregory, Allie Wagner and captain Leslie Leonard. (COURTESY PHOTO)

GLEN — Mount Washington Valley Promotions presented its seventh annual Damsel Scramble, a women-only golf tournament sponsored by Peak Homes & Land of Keller Williams Lakes and Mountains Realty, on Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Linderhof Country Club in Glen.

The event began with mimosas and bidding on the caddies, Arthur Karabelas, Joshua Posillo, Phil “Tiger” DeSisto, Pat Schollard, Chet Barnes, Brendan King, Pat Fagan, Joe Marini, Marc “Wig” Weglowski and Mark Iantosca.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.