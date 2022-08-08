CONWAY — This summer the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust welcomed a new development/outreach coordinator to its team and added a new member to its board of directors.
Carissa Milliman is Upper Saco Valley Land Trust’s new development/outreach coordinator.
Milliman moved to the Mount Washington Valley a few years ago with her partner and three-legged Pomsky, Doggo. She graduated with a bachelor’s in communication/print journalism and later went on to obtain an M.ed in curriculum and instruction, both from Pennsylvania State University.
She is a certified English languages arts teacher and yoga instructor. Since she was a child, Milliman has always felt the most at home in nature, be it the Finger Lakes of Upstate New York, the trails of Pennsylvania, the coast of California or the mountains of New Hampshire, among many other places.
She is excited to be a part of the USVLT team and looks forward to supporting an essential organization in the community. She can be found hiking, rock climbing, mountain biking, doing yoga, split boarding (precariously), watching live music and following various partners up ice climbs.
Sean Wadsworth became a member of USVLT’s board of Directors at its board meeting in June.
Wadsworth's childhood years were guided by his parents volunteering at the Beaver Lake Nature Center in Upstate New York, where he later worked on the grounds and trails and as a youth camp counselor.
He attended the University of New Hampshire to study environmental conservation and political science and worked for a decade as a technician in air-quality research and engineering.
Wadsworth and his wife, Rachel Hamilton, and their two boys moved to Albany in2013, where Wadsworth currently is serving on the planning board and the conservation commission.
He volunteers as the monitor for USVLT's World Fellowship conservation easement, and is grateful to support and serve the mission work of USVLT.
The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has completed more than 80 conservation projects since 2001, totaling 13,000 acres throughout the towns of Hart’s Location, Bartlett, Jackson, Albany, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, and Madison in New Hampshire, and Brownfield, Denmark and Fryeburg in Maine.
Learn more about the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust by calling (603) 662-0008 or go to usvlt.org.
