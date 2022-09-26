Jennifer Pribble-Upper Saco Valley Land Trust

Jennifer Pribble joined the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust's board of directors at its August meeting. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Upper Saco Valley Land Trust welcomed a new member to its board of directors late this summer. Jennifer Pribble joined the USVLT board at the organization's August meeting. 

Pribble is dedicated to land conservation for multiple reasons. She believes that access to fresh air, clean water, local food and open spaces are critically important for individual, wildlife and community health.

