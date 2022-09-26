CONWAY — Upper Saco Valley Land Trust welcomed a new member to its board of directors late this summer. Jennifer Pribble joined the USVLT board at the organization's August meeting.
Pribble is dedicated to land conservation for multiple reasons. She believes that access to fresh air, clean water, local food and open spaces are critically important for individual, wildlife and community health.
She is a midwesterner with a degree in communication and culture from Indiana University. She fell in love with the White Mountains of New Hampshire long before she moved here with her family in 2010.
Pribble hopes to use her professional experience with nonprofit marketing and communications to further engage members and strengthen the Land Trust to continue to grow and steward existing lands — now and for future generations.
She enjoys trail running and Nordic skiing with her family on conserved trails near their home in Jackson.
The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the motto “Preserving Land for Community Benefit.”
The trust has completed more than 80 conservation projects since 2001, totaling 13,000 acres throughout the towns of Hart’s Location, Bartlett, Jackson, Albany, Chatham, Conway, Eaton and Madison in New Hampshire, and Brownfield, Denmark and Fryeburg in Maine.
For more information, call (603)662-0008 or go to usvlt.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.