JACKSON —The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust will be presenting "Introduction to Wilderness and Adventure Therapy" on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The use of the outdoors as a therapeutic catalyst for change is as old as time itself. In the modern era, it has been referred to as wilderness therapy, outdoor therapy, adventure therapy, and ecotherapy, and has been growing all over the country and the world for the last 25 years.
The growth has accelerated since the pandemic began with more people acknowledging and using the outdoors for its restorative and recuperative impact on the mind, body, and soul. This two-hour experience will teach participants ways to use the outdoors to accelerate the therapeutic benefit — whether a multi-day solo adventure or a 20-minute walk in the woods — as well as a brief history of the field.
This talk and walk will be facilitated by Jackson local Will White, a nationally recognized practitioner, researcher, and speaker on adventure and wilderness therapy. His 2011 doctoral dissertation traced the history of the field which resulted in the book "Stories from the Field: A History of Wilderness Therapy" as well as the weekly podcast Stories from the Field: Demystifying Wilderness Therapy.
In 1996, he co-founded Summit Achievement, a wilderness therapy program for teens in Maine. He just opened White Mountain Adventure Institute (wmai.org) to provide the highest quality experiences in adventure training, consultation, and therapy.
The outing will take place in the future Dundee Community Forest project area in Jackson. The Dundee project aims to conserve one of the largest unprotected properties in the Mount Washington Valley.
This community forest will likely host new trails, protect numerous rare plant sites, safeguard old growth areas, and buffer numerous headwater streams, including those feeding Wildcat Brook, a federally designated Wild and Scenic River.
Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is currently raising funds to purchase the Dundee Community Forest in Jackson and Bartlett through its “20 Years & Onward” capital campaign. This campaign will also help expand the Pine Hill Community Forest, create a fund for the conservation of our area’s farmlands, as well as seed a capital reserve fund for future stewardship work on all of Upper Saco Valley Land Trust’s preserves and easement properties.
The campaign just passed the 94 percent threshold, with more than $5.6 million now committed. The full campaign goal is just shy of $6 million, with about half of that amount coming from government grants and the other half coming from individual donors and family foundations. If you have not yet pledged your support for the campaign and would like to do so, go to usvlt.org/capital-campaign.
Space is limited. Reservations required. Email info@usvlt.org to register.
This event is part of the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust’s ongoing Easement Exploration Series. For more information, email info@usvlt.org.
The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
To Learn more about the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust by calling (603) 662-0008 or go to usvlt.org.
