ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be presenting the field program "Full Moon Snowshoe" on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. at its Nature Learning Center in Albany
Join the staff on an evening snowshoe ramble through the beautiful fields and forests of Tin Mountain in Albany. and see who is out and about on a mid-winter's night. Dress warmly and bring snowshoes or borrow ours.
Space is limited. Reservations required.
Register at tinmountain.org or call (603) 447-6991.
There will also be a field program "Pop-Up Cross Country Ski" in early March
Strap on your skis and join the Tin Mountain staff for an exploration of the newly acquired 73 acre Lori Jean Kinsey Sanctuary and Arboretum. Participants will look for wildlife signs and explore the interesting landscape features. This will be in the first half of March, timed for great weather and snow conditions. Dress appropriately, bring a snack and your cross-country ski equipment. No dogs, please. This program is co-sponsored with Upper Saco River Valley Land Trust.
Those interested should call (603) 447-6991. You will be contacted when a date is set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.