CONWAY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be presenting the 32nd annual North Conway Christmas Bird Count all day on Saturday, Dec. 19.
The count is open to all citizen scientists, birders of all levels, and general nature lovers. The success of this yearly winter bird census depends on a gaggle, murder, flock, etc. of devoted volunteers both in the field and at home watching their feeders.
Winter bird counts are useful tools for evaluating yearly and long term trends of birds during a historically understudied time of year. The census is completed in a variety of ways, allowing participation at any and all levels.
Field observers travel routes by foot, cross-country skis, and/or car. Another important component of the count comes from volunteers in the bird count area reporting on what birds visit their feeders during the count period. You do not need to be an expert birder to participate.
The Tin Mountain count area is a 15-mile diameter circle that encompasses parts of Jackson, Bartlett, Chatham and North Conway. The circle is divided into four sections with group leaders who coordinate the coverage in that section.
The findings will be compiled the evening of the count and compare the numbers to the data accumulated over the past 30+ years.
Observers are needed for traveling routes by foot, cross country skis, snowshoes or by car. Participants can also tally birds at their feeder.
Call (603) 447-6991 to participate.
Prior to the bird count, brush up on your winter bird identification skills at "Winter Bird Ecology" a virtual program on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. This acts as a great refresher. Go to tinmountain.org for Zoom link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.