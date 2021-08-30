ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center to host online and field programs in September.
The online program Environmental Book Group: "Entangled Life" will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 3 p.m.
"Entangled Life" travels below the surface to explore the world from a fungal point of view. This international bestseller by biologist Merlin Sheldrake explores the fungi kingdom from yeast to psychedelics. All are welcome; you don’t need to have finished (or even started) the book to join in the conversation. Go to tinmountain.org for the Zoom link.
Tin Mountain’s Environmental Book Group is sponsored in part by White Birch Books.
The online program "Late Summer Wildflowers: Evening Program" on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m.
Join Executive Director Lori Jean Kinsey for a look at the wildflowers of late summer and early fall. Some of the showiest and boldest flowers such as cardinal flowers, gentians, and goldenrods are starting to appear.
Not only are they beautiful and important pollinators, but often have unique seeds and seed dispersal techniques. We will take a look at a variety of different habitats to see what’s blooming.
Zoom link to come.
The field program "Late Summer Wildflowers: Pondicherry Field Exploration" on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Join Executive Director Lori Jean Kinsey for a field exploration of late summer and early fall wildflowers at Pondicherry Wildlife Refuge. We should see Joe Pye weed, goldenrods, asters, and gentian flowers to name a few as well as some early fall bird migrants passing through.
This is a moderate hike approximately 4 miles in length with minimal elevation gain. Be sure to wear sturdy shoes, water, and lunch and bring binoculars for some early fall migrants!
Advance registration required. Call (603) 447-6991 or register online.
Sponsored in part by the Neil & Louise Tillotson Fund at the NH Charitable Foundation
Online Program "Fall Birds of the Bog: Evening Program" will be held on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.
Fall is a wonderful time to explore the Brownfield Bog. Join Will Broussard for a virtual exploration of the diverse avians that visit this habitat in fall, including ducks, shorebirds, and migrating songbirds. An optional bird walk in the bog is scheduled for Sept. 18.
Zoom link to come.
