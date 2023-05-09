Kevin Martin-Big Tree Program measurer

Big Tree Program measurer Kevin Martin will be at Tin Mountain Conservation Center's Nature Learning Center on Thursday, May 11. (COURTESY PHOTO)

ALBANY — As part of its Nature Program Series, Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be welcoming author Kevin Martin for his presentation of his book “Big Trees of New England.” This program will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the Nature Learning Center on Bald Hill Road in Albany. Join to learn all about the biggest trees in New Hampshire and neighboring states.

Wooden boat builder, outdoorsman and Big Tree Program measurer Kevin Martin will be showing and discussing these trees as described in his new book Big Trees of Northern New England. Learn how he got involved with finding the trees as well as his journey to become a Big Tree Program measurer. He’ll share how he incorporates lumber from lumber from similar trees in his boatbuilding work.

