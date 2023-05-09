ALBANY — As part of its Nature Program Series, Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be welcoming author Kevin Martin for his presentation of his book “Big Trees of New England.” This program will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the Nature Learning Center on Bald Hill Road in Albany. Join to learn all about the biggest trees in New Hampshire and neighboring states.
Wooden boat builder, outdoorsman and Big Tree Program measurer Kevin Martin will be showing and discussing these trees as described in his new book Big Trees of Northern New England. Learn how he got involved with finding the trees as well as his journey to become a Big Tree Program measurer. He’ll share how he incorporates lumber from lumber from similar trees in his boatbuilding work.
Martin will also present where and how wildlife use these impressive species that are found throughout our landscape. Best of all, the discussion focuses on trees that are found on public lands in this region, allowing you to go see (and measure) them for yourself. Of course, the highlights will be on the Big Trees found in the White Mountain area.
This Nature Program is free for Tin Mountain members. There’s a fee of $5 per person or $10 per household for non-members.
For more information on this and other Tin Mountain Nature Programs, go to tinmountain.org.
