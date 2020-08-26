ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be continuing to present online and field programs.
The online program “Monarch Conservation: All Hands on Deck” will take place on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m.
The monarch butterfly population has declined by 90 percent over the past two decades and the species is currently being reviewed for federal protection under the Endangered Species Act. This workshop will explore monarch ecology and life cycles, information on conservation actions for monarchs and other pollinators, and an introduction to citizen science programs to help monitor the species.
The field program “Ossipee Pine Barrens Bird Walk” will be presented on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 8 to 10:30 a.m.
Join lifelong birder Will Broussard for a walk at the Ossipee Pine Barrens. Participants will be on the lookout for southbound migrant warblers, flycatchers, and other songbirds. Tips for identification of fall-plumaged birds will be discussed. Plan accordingly for 2½ hours spent outside on foot.
The North Country Program Series will continue with the “Saturn and Stars Astronomy” field program on Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 725 North Road in Shelburne.
Join Teacher Naturalist Matt Maloney for an introduction to the late summer night sky. Utilizing a telescope and laser pointer, look at the amazing rings on Saturn, see the crescent moon as it sets and navigate our way through the celestial dome by learning the fall constellations.
Maloney will also tell some of the stories behind the constellations names and show how observing the zodiac can serve as a way of marking the earth’s journey around the sun. Space is limited. Reservations required; call (603) 447-6991.
The North Country Nature Series is sponsored in part by the Neil & Louise Tillotson Fund at the NH Charitable Foundation
The online program “Flocks of Fall: Warbler Talk” on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.
Broussard will offer tips for identifying common and not-so-common warblers headed south for winter. Aspects of autumn identification will be examined including plumage and foraging behavior. Weekly bird walks leaving from Valley Cross Road in Jackson, will take place at 8 a.m. every Thursday in September.
The “Presidential Rail Trail Bird Walk” in Gorham will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 8 to 10:30 a.m.
Join Tin Mountain for a walk at the Presidential Rail Trail in Gorham with Broussard who will lead us on a walk through mixed forest and field habitats looking for southbound migrant songbirds. Reservations required. Space is limited.
The online program “Hawk Talk” on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m.
Chris Lewey, Raven Interpretive Programs, will discuss common migrating hawks of the northeast. The program will cover basic identification marks, flight, behavior, and sightings of hawks.
Links to the online programs will be posted on tinmountain.org the week of the program. Unless stated otherwise, the suggested donation/contributions for programs is $5 per person. Members are free. Go to the Support Us button on our website to contribute to the Nature Program Series.
