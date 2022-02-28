CONWAY — Extreme skiing pioneer Dan Egan will share his new book “Thirty Years in a White Haze” this Thursday, March 3, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Pope Memorial Library in North Conway.
Egan will give a presentation before answering questions and signing personal copies.
Egan will tell stories of his worldwide adventures as a professional skier and outdoor media entrepreneur while describing the evolution of the sport of extreme skiing through gripping anecdotes, many of which are based in New Hampshire.
“Thirty Years in a White Haze” was picked for the Boston Globe’s 2021 Reading List and named the winner of the International Skiing History Association’s Ullr Award. It has been described as, “a fascinating, rollicking, roller-coaster ride of a book, swinging from joy to heartbreak and back, with danger at every turn.”
Egan is a pioneer of extreme sports, world-renowned for his big mountain skiing on the international stage. He has appeared in more than a dozen Warren Miller ski films and is known for traveling to the most remote regions of the world to ski and chronicle the geopolitical landscape of the late 1980s and 1990s.
In 2001, Powder Magazine named Egan one of the most influential skiers of our time. He was inducted into the U.S. Skiing & Snowboarding Hall of Fame in 2016.
The Pope Memorial Library is excited to have. “Dan Egan christen our big new meeting room,” Library Director Andrea Masters said. "He is a fascinating guy and tells awesome stories from the world of extreme skiing. I am sure people will love the stories he has to tell- from humble Massachusetts hills to the jagged peaks of the Alps, from the looniness of skiing the Berlin Wall to a near-death disaster on Russia’s Mount Elbrus.”
The Pope Memorial Library still has a mask mandate in place and asks visitors to wear face masks in the library to protect the vulnerable.
The event is free and open to the public although donations to the library are greatly appreciated. No reservations are necessary.
For more information about the event or the Pope Memorial Library, go to popelibrarynh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.