BRIDGTON, Maine — The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn located at 95 Sanborns Grove Road in Bridgton, Maine, will be presenting an evening of acoustic music with Robinson Treacher on Saturday, July 10, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Born and raised in New York, Treacher is chameleon-like in his approach to his songwriting and believes that each song is forged from its own unique terrain.
He explores rock, country, folk and every genre in-between. He finds energy in his fan base and prides himself on his personal relationship with his fans.
On the heels of his last release, "Porches," Treacher released "Born," a purposefully "stripped down" collection of songs that rarely contains more than an acoustic guitar, an upright bass and his distinct vocal. His EP “Born” received the honor of 2018’s Independent Music Award for BEST EP (Roots/Americana/Singer-songwriter).
For more information, go to facebook.com/dragonflybarnmaine.
Tickets are available at hayloftatdragonfly.com
