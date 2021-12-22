CONWAY — Together with their community partners, and many generous businesses and individual donations, STAY MWV granted student loan assistance to 14 of our region’s young professionals. Similar to a scholarship given to high school students as they enter college, this program assists young folks who are living and working here after college. Please join them in congratulating these 14 individuals on their commitment and contributions to our community.
Teachers, psychologists, real-estate agents, restaurant workers, non-profit employees. This year, like every other, STAY MWV honors a wide range of young folks all working to make the valley a little more special each day. In the midst of a pandemic and regional housing crisis, these awards mean young folks in the MWV can invest in our community and place permanent roots down in the valley.
The awardees are Austin Hale, Carrie Burkett, Christina DiPietro, David Hansen, Corey Dowe, Sharrene Henderson, Ashley Kerr, Alyssa Riley, Alison Wagner, Gretchen Davidson, Liz Prior, Ryan Cottrell, Allison Jones and Gabrielle Chiddy.
Wagner expressed her thanks by saying, “I am truly thankful to STAY MWV for awarding me with these funds to help pay off my student debt. Thanks to their contribution, I will pay off my loan almost two years sooner than expected! This financial support helps a great deal, and I can’t express enough thanks to STAY MWV and their contributions to young local professionals who wish to stay in the valley.”
STAY MWV Chair Jesse Wright said: “I am so proud of this work and this great group of young folks. As in every year, we had much more demand than we had the ability to fund. We must continue to work hard to keep young professionals here in the MWV for years to come.
"Alleviating portions of young professionals’ student debt allows them to reinvest in our community in myriad ways. We must support the next generation of MWV residents.”
To date STAY MWV has provided $70,000 in assistance to 39 individuals throughout the Mt. Washington Valley. For more information or to support this work, head to www.staymwv.com.
STAY MWV is a group of engaged young professionals in the Valley, working together to ensure that the MWV as a place to call home for young people. Their mission is “to attract and retain a vibrant young professional population in the Mount Washington Valley.” Their Annual Student Loan Assistance Program helps pay back the student debt of our local young professionals, making it easier for young people to settle here. staymwv@gmail.com
