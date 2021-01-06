The Squam Lakes Association will be hosting a discussion of the transformation of water when temperatures start to drop via Zoom on Saturday, Jan. 9, from 10 to 11 a.m.
The program will dive into the processes that drive ice formation, snow, and other changes that water goes through when it gets cold.
Lakes Region Conservation Corps member Michael Burke will lead this program.
Registration is required. All ages are welcome. For more information or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, go to squamlakes.org or contact the Squam Lakes Association directly at (603-968-7336).
The Squam Lakes Association also offers other Adventure Ecology programs throughout the year. These free programs are open to the public and cover a variety of nature and conservation related topics.
The Adventure Ecology programs are presented by the Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps members at the Squam Lakes Association who perform important conservation work in support of the Association’s mission.
The Squam Lakes Association is dedicated to conserving for public benefit the natural beauty, peaceful character and resources of the watershed.
In collaboration with local and state partners the Squam Lakes Association promotes the protection, careful use and shared enjoyment of the lakes, mountains, forests, open spaces and wildlife of the Squam Lakes Region.
