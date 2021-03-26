CONWAY — Rozzie May Animal Alliance has just purchased a new Spay Neuter Cat Cab.
RMAA provides low-cost spay and neuter services for family-owned cats as well as for many regional rescues and shelters. The non-profit picks up cats by appointment in New Hampshire and western Maine and brings them to the Conway clinic and returns them at day’s end.
Frank, the RMAA Cat Cab driver, greets clients as he picks up and returns the precious cargo several days per week. Look for the green-and-white RMAA Cat Cab around town.
RMAA was founded in 2007 by Roz Manwaring and a group of dedicated volunteers. They purchased a van and hit the road, setting up these much needed spay-neuter services in rescue barns and Runnel’s Hall in Tamworth, Albany Town Hall, and then expanded to Berlin, utilizing an empty store front on Main Street.
One woman came without a cat and was just walking around observing. She exclaimed “I can’t believe it — low-cost spay/neuter has come to Berlin, the forgotten north country!”
This was RMAA’s first meeting with Tootsie. The next clinic that was held in Berlin was hosted by St. Anne’s Catholic Church. So many people were happy to see RMAA’s services now available to them in Berlin.
In 2009, RMAA rented clinic space in Conway. Tootsie, who had how become an RMAA volunteer and a board member, began transporting cats from Berlin in her Subaru which was dubbed ‘Pussy Galore!’ ... and thus the Cat Cab was born.
Rita, another RMAA supporter, coordinated with Tootsie to bring the Berlin cats to the Conway clinic. Two other supporters, Mary and John, traveled to different locations helping RMAA expand its services. Finally, there was enough business to hire a driver, Ray, to expand Cat Cab services even more.
RMAA gives special thanks to Rowe Ford of Westbrook, Maine, for helping to obtain the perfect new Cat Cab. The organization is also grateful to all its supporters for making this Van purchase a reality.
For more information or to schedule a spay-neuter Cat Cab pickup near you, go to rozziemay.org and Facebook or call (603) 447-1373.
