PINKHAM NOTCH — After the success of the 34-mile Kancamagus Scenic Byway roadside cleanup in June, the Rotary Clubs of Bristol, Lincoln-Woodstock, North Conway, Ossipee, Plymouth and White Mountains are at it again.
On July 24, a second cleanup will be held in Pinkham Notch.
Starting at 8 a.m., volunteers will be divided into designated work zones along the route to pick up discarded trash. Work will conclude at noon and be followed by a free celebratory cookout.
Interested in joining the cause? You can sign up at rotarycleans.org where updates will be posted. There are only 50 volunteer spots available for this cleanup, so be sure to secure yours promptly.
Volunteers are recommended to bring bug spray, water, and wear sturdy shoes as well as comfortable work clothes to be prepared for uneven terrain. Those who wish to contribute but cannot attend are encouraged to consider making a donation or join a Rotary meeting.
Email Robert Young at younglawfirm@yahoo.com for questions surrounding volunteering.
