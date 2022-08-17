Rotary Club of Ossipee Valley award seven scholarships to local students at River's Edge Grille & Tavern on Aug. 8. From left: Molly Arnold, Zach Wenners, Spencer Ogren, Emma Arnold, Alexis Eldridge, Scholarship Committee Chair Steve Thurston, Jacqueline Bonnevie and Juliet Bonnevie.
OSSIPEE — On Aug. 8, the Rotary Club of Ossipee Valley held its student scholarship recognition night at River's Edge Grille & Tavern in Center Ossipee. All seven 2022 scholarship recipients attended this meeting along with family members and the Rotarians.
Following food and beverages and social time, Steve Thurston, the scholarship committee chair, introduced each recipient in alphabetical order to speak to the group.
The recipient were: Emma Arnold, a graduate of Kennett High School, will be attending Central Maine Community College and studying the Culinary Arts; Molly Arnold, the older twin sister of Emma and a graduate of Kennett High School, will be studying cosmetology at the Paul Mitchell School in the Portsmouth area; Jacqueline Bonnevie, a winner of a scholarship last year, she attends the University of Southern Maine, Gorham campus where she is studying education and history and hopes to become a history teacher; Juliet Bonnevie, Jackie's sisters and a graduated from Kingswood High School, will be attending the University of Southern Maine and studying biology; Alexis Eldridge, a graduate of Kingswood High School who was involved with soccer, lacrosse and unified basketball and has already earned her LNA, will be attending St. Joseph’s College in Maine to continue a nursing education; Spencer Ogren, a graduate of Kennett High School who played tennis, golf and basketball and was a member of the Key Club and also Future Business Leaders of America, will attend Quinnipiac University in Connecticut and will study finance and accounting; Zack Wenners, a graduate of Kingswood High School where He was involved in the music program, will be attending Plymouth State College and studying music technology.
Thurston spoke of the long tradition of Rotary’s commitment to education and scholarships. This year, seven $1,000 scholarships were awarded. All of the Rotarians look forward to these recognition nights each year.
Thurston invited all of the scholarship recipients to speak to the club again after their first semester. He also invited them to visit meetings and learn more about Rotary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.