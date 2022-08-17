2022 Rotary Club Scholarship Recipents

Rotary Club of Ossipee Valley award seven scholarships to local students at River's Edge Grille & Tavern on Aug. 8. From left: Molly Arnold, Zach Wenners, Spencer Ogren, Emma Arnold, Alexis Eldridge, Scholarship Committee Chair Steve Thurston, Jacqueline Bonnevie and Juliet Bonnevie.

OSSIPEE — On Aug. 8, the Rotary Club of Ossipee Valley held its student scholarship recognition night at River's Edge Grille & Tavern in Center Ossipee. All seven 2022 scholarship recipients attended this meeting along with family members and the Rotarians.

Following food and beverages and social time, Steve Thurston, the scholarship committee chair, introduced each recipient in alphabetical order to speak to the group.

