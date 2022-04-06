OSSIPEE — Throughout New Hampshire, shoppers can give back to the local community and help reduce single-use plastics by purchasing a special reusable bag at Hannaford.
Green Mountain Conservation Group of Effingham has been selected by the Ossipee Hannaford store leadership as the non-profit of the month for April. One dollar of every $2.50 reusable community bag sold will be donated to support Green Mountain Conservation Group programs.
Tara Schroeder, education coordinator and coordinator of the conservation group’s Less Plastic program noted, “We are thrilled to be participating in this innovative program that makes it possible for shoppers to give back to local non-profits while reducing single-use plastic in the environment.
"We greatly appreciate Hannaford’s support — every dollar from every reusable bag sold will make a difference as we continue our efforts to educate kids and families about how to reduce the use of plastic in their daily lives.”
Over the past several years Green Mountain Conservation Group has led programs in schools throughout Carroll County featuring science experiments, crafts, films, and class discussion to provide local youth with an understanding of the plastic waste problem and how every individual can play a part in reducing plastic in the environment.
In January 2022 Green Mountain Conservation Group released a Less Plastic Guide that provides teachers with an extensive curriculum of lessons and activities to engage students in this issue. The guide is available free of charge at gmcg.org.
