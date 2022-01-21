BARTLETT — Mount Washington Valley Promotions will host the Valley Ms. Event on Sunday, March 13, at Theater in the Wood in Intervale.
Women of all ages will represent their non-profit organization for the chance to win $500 for that charity. You don’t have to be single; you don’t have to be a model — what you do need to be is passionate about your organization.
There are four easy sections to this event:
Each contestant will be interviewed by the event judges in a panel forum. The Judges will be scoring each contestant on her ability to talk with a board and answer questions about her interests and the organization she is representing.
Each contestant will introduce herself to the audience and judges and deliver a prepared speech about her sponsoring organization and its impact on her life. Each contestant will present herself on stage in formal attire directly following public speaking.
Each contestant and her organization will decorate a container with her name and the name of her sponsoring organization on it, where audience members may cast a “vote” with their money. They will also create online fund-raising pages for anyone to donate to.
The contestant with the most money will gain the most points toward the overall score. These “cash cans” may be displayed by the organization in advance of the event to collect more donations. Following the event, money from these containers will benefit their sponsoring organization.
The event is video-taped and aired on Valley Vision Channel 3, so the participating organizations get the added benefit of having their information shared again and again. Press releases and Facebook photos are shared, further promoting the organizations. Invite lots of supporters to attend the event and cheer you on.
The winners’ organization receives $500 in cash; the winner herself receives a crown and sash, plus prizes collected by the participants (the runner-up also receives prizes).
The registration fee for the 2022 Mount Washington Valley Ms. Pageant is $150 in advertising sales (3½-inch-by-5 inch ads) and a prize donation valued at $25 or more from the sponsoring organization. The time commitment is about three hours, although there are opportunities for the queen to attend events in the future.
Registration deadline is Feb. 15.
If you want to participate and don't have an organization, get in touch and we'll link you with one of our 60 Members.
Email valleypromotions@gmail.com for a registration packet.
