Mount Washington Valley Promotions hosted the fourth episode of its popular Mouth Off Lip Sync Competition in music video format on Facebook from Nov. 13-20.
Each act in the program represents a Valley Promotions Member Organization and votes are tabulated by monetary donations to those organizations.
Though several acts were unable to complete their videos, those who competed raised over $1,000 for their non-profit organizations.
Pumpkin Coach Productions teamed up with Believe In Books Literacy Foundation and claimed top place with “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”
Scotty Mallett chose Bartlett Roundhouse Preservation Society for his sync of “Criminal.” Children Unlimited staff performed “I Put a Spell on You.” Conway Area Humane Society was represented by Brianna Goldblatt with “Calling All the Monsters.” Janette Kondrat shared “Stronger” for Starting Point. All of the videos can still be seen on Facebook.
To give the organizations more time to pull their ideas together, Valley Promotions has already announced that the fifth episode will be happening in May. If you are interested in participating, contact Executive Director Lisa DuFault at valleypromotions@gmail.com for a list of member organizations.
