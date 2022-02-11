CONWAY — The Pope Memorial Library in North Conway invites all members of the Mount Washington Valley community to join the library book group in reading Chandler Baker’s “Whisper Network” for the group's next meeting on March 3 at 11 a.m.
“Whisper Network” is a book about being a woman in a male-dominated corporate world and is described by Kirkus Reviews as “Viciously funny and compulsively readable, Baker’s first adult novel is a feminist thriller for the #MeToo era.” Copies of the book are available now at the library including large print and audiobook options.
This is an open group. Everyone is welcome to attend, regardless of whether you are a member of the library or have yet to finish the book.
The book discussion will be offered as a hybrid meeting which can be attended in-person at the library or online via Zoom meeting.
Thanks to an ARPA grant, the Pope Memorial Library owns a Meeting Owl Pro, a premium 360-degree camera with eight microphones, and three speakers that integrate seamlessly with the Zoom video conference platform. The Owl's automatic zoom responds to who’s speaking and creates the ideal inclusive atmosphere for remote participants of in-person events. For a link to attend virtually, please email haley@PopeLibraryNH.org.
Contact Pope Memorial Library at (603) 356-2961 or check out popelibrarynh.org for more information.
