The Peace Crane Project installed at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center. The project was led by members of Fryeburg Academy’s origami club members Jiwon Choi, Class of 2024 and Isable Macht, Class of 2024. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Fryeburg New Church’s Paper Peace Crane Project led by church member Dawn Crowe. (COURTESY PHOTO)
The Peace Crane Project installed at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center. The project was led by members of Fryeburg Academy’s origami club members Jiwon Choi, Class of 2024 and Isable Macht, Class of 2024. (COURTESY PHOTO)
From left: Dawn Crowe and Fryeburg Academy freshmen Jiwon Choi and Isabel Macht joined forces with two separate peace crane projects. (COURTESY PHOTO)
FRYEBURG, Maine — It was almost serendipitous that two simultaneous Peace Crane Projects were in the works during April and May to create an astounding 1,000 paper origami cranes.
"The idea of a Peace Crane Project came as a recommendation from a friend's dad," said Jiwon Choi, a Fryeburg Academy freshman. "I thought it would be a meaningful project (for our origami club) if we all expressed ourselves through art in our hope for peace in Ukraine and all people around the world. When I heard Dawn Crowe was leading another similar project from the Fryeburg New Church, it motivated us to reach out to join our efforts.”
The project's roots are based on the ancient Japanese origami art form, where delicate and colorful kami paper is folded into ornate objects. And, according to ancient legend, "anyone who folds a thousand origami cranes will be granted a wish by the gods."
Approximately 40 Academy students, faculty and staff participated in the project through paper donations or assisted in the cranes’ delicate folding to create a stunning 500-paper-crane art installation in the academy’s Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center.
"For us at the Fryeburg New Church, the project was more of an emotional group effort rather than a physical one," church member Crowe said. "I was sitting in church one day and trying to think of a creative way to help with the events unfolding in Ukraine, and my thoughts went to origami cranes."
"It was a fortunate stroke of luck that Jiwon and the origami club had the same idea and that (Fryeburg Academy faculty member) Greg Huang-Dale connected us. I love the idea of this being a "sister project" as it feels broader in scope to have 500 cranes in each location."
And while the two Peace Crane Projects are housed in different locations, both share the same symbolic expression of peace.
"I love the idea of a visual representation of peace," Crowe said. "It seems that each crane can represent the thoughts and prayers in all of our hearts when tragedy and injustice strike. Origami itself can be an act of mindfulness, almost like a mantra or prayer if you allow it to be."
To support Ukraine, consider donating to one of the following humanitarian aid organizations: UNICEF Ukraine (unicef.org/ukraine/en), International Committee of the Red Cross (icrc.org/en/where-we-work/europe-central-asia/ukraine) or RAZOM (razomforukraine.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.