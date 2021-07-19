OSSIPEE — The Friends of Ossipee Rail Trail (FORT) is postponing until August a meeting that was supposed to be held tonight.
FORT, which is advocating for the public use of rail lines for recreation trails, hosted a forum June 30 at the Center Ossipee Gazebo on Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee, where Dr. Shannon Rogers, a state specialist of nature-based economic development who works with the UNH Cooperative Extension Service, gave a presentation.
In 2019, Ossipee voters authorized studying the benefit of having a rail trail, and Rogers has worked on the project since then.
She told attendees at the forum that having a rail trail would “leverage your natural assets for economic development.”
The role of Rogers and the extension service helped train the Ossipee Economic Development Council with putting together a survey and also helping assess the town’s assets and opportunities.
FORT is not formally affiliated with the university, she hastened to clarify.
To start its rail trail, the group is looking at a New Hampshire Department of Transportation-owned, 5.5-mile section of track from the town center to Route 41. Longterm, Ossipee FORT also hopes to expand the trail in the other direction.
Chris Elliott and Joy Gagnon, representatives of the Ossipee Economic Development Council, introduced FORT and its mission to selectmen last month. Other members of the economic development council include Matt Trahan (chair), Misty Ryder, Ash Fischbein, Phil Villari and Pat Jones.
They had invited the public to a forum on that topic that was to be held tonight at the Sap House Meadery. However, Trahan, who owns Sap House with Fischbein, said the meeting has been postponed because the group is awaiting updates from New Hampshire DOT.
The new date and time of the meeting is Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sap House Meadery at 6 Folsom Road in Center Ossipee.
