The Ossipee Aquifer Advisory Committee meets regularly to raise public awareness and assist communities with regional aquifer protection. At their upcoming meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 6 p.m. on Zoom, Principal Ecologist Jeff Littleton of Moosewood Ecological LLC will share his company's work in New Hampshire communities to create Natural Resource Inventories, hydrological and ecological analyses and watershed management plans.
Emily Vulgamore, Source Water Specialist from Granite State Rural Water Association will also share her work in Ossipee to create a Source Water Protection Plan for the Carroll County Complex. There will be time for a question-and-answer opportunity, input and discussion around these topics as well as the future of the Ossipee Aquifer Advisory Committee and how it can be successful in protecting drinking water resources in the Ossipee Watershed.
This online meeting is open to the public. Community leaders, municipal board and committee members, and anyone concerned about ground water resources are encouraged to attend. Pre-register for the meeting in advance at gmcg.org. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Founded in 1997, Green Mountain Conservation Group is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich and Tamworth as well as the towns of Maine’s Sacopee Valley.
For more information, go to gmcg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.