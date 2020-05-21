CONWAY — Like so many non-profits, Carroll County Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) continues to meet the needs of vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic, but not without the help of organization like the Rotary Club of North Conway.
For 20 years, Gail’s Material Girls have donated a quilt to RSVP that is raffled in support of mileage reimbursement for volunteer drivers in our Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Program and Meals on Wheels driver program.
Unfortunately, for everyone’s safety and well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic, RSVP has been compelled to cancel crucial fundraising events where quilt raffle tickets would be sold, but canceled fundraising events do leave a gap in revenue that needs to be filled.
Members of the Rotary Club of North Conway have stepped forward to sell raffle tickets and help to fill that gap in revenue.
Tickets can be purchased by contacting Carolyn Brown at Carolyn's Valley Tailor Shop at (603) 356-2768 or by call RSVP directly at (603) 356-9331.
For more information, go to carrollcountyrsvp.org.
