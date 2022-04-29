The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services wants to remind anglers and boaters to make sure to clean, drain and dry your boats and trailers and disinfect your fishing and other aquatic recreational gear. All of the Northeast states (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont and Rhode Island) will thank you if you do.
Millions of dollars are spent each year protecting the ponds, lakes, rivers and streams that call to you when the spring peepers are singing, and the snowdrops are blooming. Together, we can keep your favorite fishing hole or aquatic getaway an invasive-species-free, enjoyable and relaxing place to be.
“New Hampshire’s lakes and rivers are a big draw to our region. Aquatic recreational activities abound, but so do aquatic invasive species,” says Amy Smagula, NHDES Exotic Species Program Coordinator. “We count on boaters to self-inspect their gear and clean, drain and dry when they are in New Hampshire, and in other states in the region because we are all connected.”
Also, remember that if you are boating in New Hampshire or in Maine with vessels registered in a different state, you must purchase a state-specific, out-of-state boater decal to boat on waters in those states. The New Hampshire decal is $20 and can be purchased online and the Maine Lake and River Protection sticker is $45 for non-resident boaters and can be purchased on the Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.