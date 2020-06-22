CONCORD — N.H. Division of Parks and Recreation has announced that it will honor existing campsite reservations for the remainder of the 2020 season.
The list of current campgrounds opened (as of June 19) include the following campgrounds: Bear Brook State Park, Franconia Notch State Park-Cannon Mountain RV Park, Crawford Notch State Park-Dry River Campground, Ellacoya State Park, Greenfield State Park, Hampton Beach State Park (South), Jericho Mountain State Park, Franconia Notch State Park-Lafayette Place Campground, Lake Francis State Park, Monadnock State Park-Gilson Pond, Moose Brook State Park, Pawtuckaway State Park, Pillsbury State Park and White Lake State Park.
Campgrounds not listed here as open may see a limited season or not open for the 2020 season. Guests with reservations at these campgrounds will be contacted in the event that their reservations must be canceled.
NH Parks will contact guests with existing reservations for currently open campgrounds. The availability of cabins, yurts, lodge rooms, and lodge houses is continuing to be evaluated.
The status of camping will continue to be subject to the requirements under the State of Emergency and the Safer at Home Advisory.
For information on how your camping experience may differ from previous years, visit campgrounds page, nhstateparks.org/activities/camping.
NH Parks will evaluate the possibility to open additional reservations and campgrounds as the season progresses. The availability of campgrounds continues to be subject to the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and national/state of emergency.
The Division of Parks and Recreation is comprised of the Bureau of Park Operations, Bureau of Historic Sites, Bureau of Trails, and Cannon Mountain.
The Division manages 93 properties, including state parks, beaches, campgrounds, historic sites, trails, waysides and natural areas. The Division of Parks and Recreation is one of four divisions of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
To learn more, go to nhstateparks.org, follow NH State Parks on Facebook and Twitter or call (603) 271-3556.
