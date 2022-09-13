ALBANY — September is New Member Month at Tin Mountain Conservation Center. The goal is to welcome 50 new members.
The members are people just like you: They’re parents, students, professionals, conservationists, advocates, policy makers, community members and like-minded people who care about the environment. They’re interested in current affairs, curious about the natural world, active, engaging, civic-minded, volunteer oriented, citizen scientists who support Tin Mountain and its ongoing efforts to foster future generations of environmental stewards and responsible outdoor enthusiasts.
Being a member has benefits. Members can attend the majority of Tin Mountain’s year-round nature programs free or at a discounted cost. Members also receive a discount on summer camp registration as well as Tin Mountain branded apparel. Some of business members also offer discounts and benefits to Tin Mountain members.
There’s something for everyone at Tin Mountain. If you like to volunteer, you can lend a hand at one of Tin Mountain's many programs or ongoing activities. Volunteers help maintain our trails and properties, work on committees to help with annual events such as the Fryeburg Fair, First Season Dinner & Auction and the Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb.
Citizen Scientists can help with the annual Christmas Bird Count or join the Tin Mountain Bird Society. Gardeners help our native and pollinator gardens bloom and grow. Tin Mountain also has data entry, library, press clipping and painting volunteers. Each and every member has gifts of time and talent that they share with Tin Mountain.
When you join at a Tin Mountain nature program, field program or event in the month of September, you will receive $10 off your chosen membership level and be entered into a raffle to win the ultimate Tin Mountain Gift Package.
If you’re already a member, you too can be entered into the raffle by recruiting twoof your friends to join Tin Mountain. Just be sure they give you credit in the note section online or in the space on the new membership form.
Best of all, as a member, you’ll be invited to member-only events such as cider pressing on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Jackson (more details to follow). You’ll meet new friends and feel good about joining this dynamic, environmentally oriented organization.
The cost of attending just three programs more than pays for the price of membership so join today and take advantage of the discounts and free programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.