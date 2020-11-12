LOVELL, Maine — A new food pantry is set to open in Lovell, Maine, on Dec. 10. Thereafter, it will be open the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Lovell Area Food Pantry is under the guidance of Michelle Molloy of Lovell. A committee has been set up to establish the pantry which will be located in North Lovell in the Lion’s Club building (the former Kezar Lake Grange hall) at 2081 Main St. in Lovell.
Thanks go to the Lion’s Club for its support of this project. There have been several successful food drives to benefit the pantry. The Lovell Masons’ organization has been instrumental in providing a drop off spot on Saturday mornings during hunting season, offering a discount on their breakfast selections if a person is donating food for the pantry.
The Lovell Fire Department was very generous, allowing a Halloween food drive-through at their Center Lovell station. Monetary donations continue to arrive, ensuring that the necessities can be provided for families in need.
Information regarding the food pantry, including forms to enroll can be found at the website: lovellareafoodpantry.org. Families of Lovell and the surrounding towns are eligible to participate.
At this time, a food drop-off point is being set up and further information will be published.
If you wish to support this endeavor, the mailing address is: Lovell Area Food Pantry, 1898 Main St., Lovell, ME 04051.
