The New Hampshire Food Bank will host 10 drive-through mobile food pantries over the next two weeks across New Hampshire aimed at addressing the growing need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, has hosted 38 mobile food pantries since March to support those in need. The New Hampshire Food Bank will bring truckloads of food to be distributed to individuals and families in their vehicles.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire Food Bank estimates an additional 71,000 people are now food insecure in New Hampshire, meaning now one in seven New Hampshire residents do not know where their next meal is coming from.
Among the towns hosting the mobile food pantries are Laconia, Gorham and Center Ossipee.
Laconia’s will be held today from noon-2 p.m. at Lakes Region Community College on 379 Belmont Road.
Gorham’s will be held this Thursday as well as Thursday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m.-noon at Chapman’s at 459 Main St.
Center Ossipee’s will be Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 23 Moultonville Road.
For more information about the New Hampshire Food Bank, go to nhfoodbank.org.
