CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley Skating Club will be hosting its third annual Cool Club Mini Golf event on Sept. 18 at Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf on White Mountain Highway in North Conway.
The event is being presented by Eastern Propane and Crest Auto World.
Those with pre-purchased admission tickets can choose to play 18 or 36 holes of mini golf on either section of the course at any time between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 and take chances on winning prizes. There is a rain date of Sunday, Sept. 19.
Admission tickets are $10 per game (18 holes), or $15 to play both courses (36 holes). Sponsorships start at $100 and include a tee sign and admission tickets. Tickets and sponsorships can be pre-purchased at The UPS Store, 1857 White Mountain Highway in North Conway or online at mwvsc.org. All proceeds will help the club defray costs, keeping “Learn to Skate” lessons accessible to all.
Like many non-profits, Mount Washington Valley Skating Club is seeking support to help it replenish club funds following diminished revenues as a result of the pandemic according to Terri Goldblatt, secretary and last year’s treasurer of the club.
She explained: “We had to cancel last year’s Holiday on Ice program, which is our major fundraiser, and shorten our schedule of lesson opportunities as well as reduce the number of skaters we allowed to participate in our program to help keep them safe during the pandemic.
“Knowing that many our skaters’ parents have also been impacted by the pandemic, we are planning to introduce some scholarship opportunities for families who wish to introduce their children to skating but cannot afford to do so,” Goldblatt continued.
“Support from this event will not only help us pay for ice costs without passing on all these costs to our skaters; it will also afford us to provide lesson scholarships to those on reduced incomes.”
Mount Washington Valley Skating Club’s mission is to support the sport of skating in the Mount Washington Valley area. For more information, go to mwvsc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.