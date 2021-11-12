CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley Kiwanis will be returning to Settlers Green Outlet Village this holiday season with its popular fundraising event, “Photos with Santa.”
Friends, families, and shopping groups are invited to visit MWV Kiwanis’ festively decorated photo studio located next to Talbots. (B18 on the Settlers Green map). Pet photos are also a specialty. All those who enter the studio must be fully vaccinated (unless ineligible) and Covid-safe protocols will be followed, including social distancing.
On Black Friday, Nov. 26, the studio will be open for photo sessions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The studio will also be open on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The cost is $12 for one photo; $10 for each additional copy. All proceeds benefit Kiwanis projects for children in need.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
For more information about how MWV Kiwanis works to better the lives of children in the valley and beyond, go to mwvkiwanis.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.