CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley Skating Club’s mother-daughter figure skating competitors Jeni Wilder and Sativa Hoeflich competed at the 2022 State Games of America in Des Moines, Iowa, held July 27-31, bringing home medals from the event.
Sativa and Wilder both qualified for the national skating event at the 2021 Bay State Games held in Boxborough, Mass., in June of 2021.
The State Games of America is an Olympic-style event conducted biennially since 1999, covering 50 sports with over 18,000 athletes participating.
Sativa and Wilder walked in the opening ceremony carrying the New Hampshire state banner, along with fellow New Hampshire athletes.
Sativa placed as follows in five events: First place Freeskate 2 Musical Program; first place Pre-preliminary Moves In The Field; second place Excel Beginner Compulsory Moves; third place No Test Emotional Performance Showcase; and fifth place High Beginner Excel Jumps Challenge.
Wilder placed first in Adult Pre-Bronze Solo Pattern Ice Dance; second place Adult Bronze Moves In The Field; third place Interpretive Showcase, and fourth place Adult Bronze Free Skate.
“It was one of the most challenging competitions we have participated in with skaters from across the nation. It was an epic athletic experience. We were proud to represent Mount Washington Valley Skating Club and the state of New Hampshire at this Olympic-style athletic event.” Wilder said.
Mount Washington Valley Skating Club is a member club of the U.S. Figure Skating Association. Local skaters and team members of all abilities ages 5 years and older take lessons and practice skills under the direction of professional skating coaches during club ice time at Ham Arena in Conway.
For more information about Mount Washington Valley Club, go to mwvsc.org or call (603) 986-9741.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.