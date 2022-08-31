mwv skating

MWV Skating Club members Jeni Wilder (left) and daughter Sativa Hoeflich both came home with multiple medals from the State Games of America, held in July in Des Moines, Iowa. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley Skating Club’s mother-daughter figure skating competitors Jeni Wilder and Sativa Hoeflich competed at the 2022 State Games of America in Des Moines, Iowa, held July 27-31, bringing home medals from the event.

Sativa and Wilder both qualified for the national skating event at the 2021 Bay State Games held in Boxborough, Mass., in June of 2021.

