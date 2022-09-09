JACKSON — Music, Stories and Too Much Fun will be coming to the Whitney Center at 16 Black Mountain Road in Jackson on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Music, Stories and Too Much Fun, hosted by the Friends of the Jackson Public Library, will be an evening for lovers of music and stories who are ready to have too much fun.
Join musician and DJ Caroline Cotter and storyteller Greg Marsello as they transform the Whitney Community Center into a music and storytelling competition performed as a show on a radio station.
Proceeds of the evening will support the purchase of a tent for outdoor activities and events for the Jackson Public Library.
A table for six with premium seating is $250. General admission tickets are $25 per person. Businesses are also invited to sponsor the event with a $100 sponsorship.
Those who are not able to attend the event can also contribute to the Friends of the Jackson Public Library toward the purchase of the tent.
The Friends of the Jackson Public Library is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit group of community members interested in helping the library. The Friends support the library by planning, funding, and hosting programs, by supplementing the book budget of the library, and helping to fund technology upgrades, equipment, and furnishings.
