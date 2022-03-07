CONWAY — Mountain Garden Club will be offer a workshop focused on apple grafting on Monday, March 21, at the North Conway Community Center at 78 Norcross Circle in North Conway.
The presenter is Michael Haeger, a celebrated arborist. The business meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. and Haeger’s presentation will be at 11 a.m.
For this hands-on workshop, participants will need to bring along a pair of pruning shears, a section of newsprint to wrap your tree’s roots, and a plastic bag to bundle the base of the tree.
Most importantly, bring along a very sharp knife, as the sharp cutting edge of your knife will determine the success of your grafting.
Haeger will provide participants with helpful tips on transporting, storing, caring for the roots and transplanting them into home gardens. He will reassure those in attendance that apple trees are quite resilient and receptive to relocation.
Not only will folks take home a healthy graft, but also they can look ahead to apple tree buds greeting you in your own backyard in May.
The workshop is free and open to the public.
Due to ongoing recognition of CDC guidelines regarding the pandemic, participants are encouraged to bring their own beverages and snacks.
Mountain Garden Club extends a warm welcome to all and hopes that offering this innovative workshop will provide a welcome harbinger of spring.
