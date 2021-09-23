CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Fall Craft Fair at Schouler Park in North Conway (in front of the Scenic Railroad) will be returning on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 3, from 10 am to 4 p.m. with more than 100 arts and crafts exhibitors.
Some of the arts and crafts will include pressed floral art, wildlife photography, quilts, gourmet food items, handmade wooden spoons, many jewelry styles, metal art creations, cedar wood furniture, personal care products, soy candles, CBD products, knitted and crocheted hats/scarves, laser-engraved items, stained glass, hand-painted wood/metal/mushrooms, kettle corn, homemade fudge, cribbage boards, handsome leather products, New Hampshire maple syrups, wood-burned art, charcuterie boards, walking sticks and more.
Music will be provided by North River both days. Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome. Free admission. Rain or shine under canopies.
For more information, call Joyce (603) 387-1510 or go to joycescraftshows.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.